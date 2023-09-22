Sindh’s caretaker government has launched an inquiry into the reports that the contents of the question paper of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) held on September 10 were leaked beforehand. The six-member inquiry committee held its first meeting Wednesday to fix responsibility.

The caretaker health minister said that the investigation into the matter will be concluded as soon as possible. “The culprits responsible for the act will be identified and they will be dealt with strictly,” he vowed.The committee will furnish its report to the secretary of the health department within one week.

Its other members include the registrar of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi; the additional secretary of the Sindh Universities & Boards Department; a deputy secretary of the Sindh government’s Services Wing; a grade-18 official representing the cybercrime director of the Federal Investigation Agency; and the deputy secretary (technical) of the health department.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court ‘withheld’ the release of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test – MDCAT – result. According to the details, the students who appeared in the MDCAT filed a plea in the Peshawar High Court alleging the use of Bluetooth device for cheating purpose during the test. The court temporarily withheld to release the result of the MDCAT test and adjourned the hearing till the next hearing which will be held on September 21.