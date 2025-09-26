Inside Donald Trump’s Meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump had meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at White House, in a rare high-profile engagement that signaled Islamabad’s renewed strategic visibility in Washington.

Ahead of the Oval Office meeting, Trump branded Pakistani leaders as “two great personalities,” adding that he was “honored to meet outstanding leaders.” Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present at the talks.

This was Sharif’s second meeting with Trump within a week, following their brief interaction at a summit of Islamic leaders on Gaza.

What happened there

The discussions were held in “cordial atmosphere” as PM Sharif praised Trump as “man of peace,” urging him to play a role in halting conflict in Palestine and defusing Middle East tensions.

Both sides shed light on counterterrorism cooperation and regional stability. PM Shehbaz acknowledging US for backing Pakistan’s role in fighting terrorism and invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, minerals, and energy sectors.

The meeting marks first White House engagement between Pakistani prime minister and a US president since 2019, when Imran Khan met Trump. Analysts noted key role of military in the latest visit, contrasting it with past meetings where the army chief played a background role.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the Oval Office today. The Prime Minister lauded President Trump’s “bold, courageous and decisive leadership” for facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire and… pic.twitter.com/Xy5hHsl2Nk — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 26, 2025

Experts say Washington’s renewed interest in Pakistan stems from Middle East instability, counterterrorism needs, and commercial opportunities. Michale Kugelman noted Pakistan’s emphasis on rare minerals, energy exploration, and cryptocurrency as selling points to U.S. officials, alongside its diplomatic ties across Iran, the Gulf, China, and Russia.

Trump’s willingness to elevate ties with Pakistan also comes amid strained ties with India. The visit comes as Pakistan positions itself as a potential peace broker in the Middle East, with its recent defense pact with Saudi Arabia welcomed in Washington.