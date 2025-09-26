DG ISPR urges PU students to stay vigilant against Fake News, propaganda

LAHORE – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, visited Punjab University Lahore, where he received a warm welcome from students, faculty, and university officials.

During his visit, Pak Army spokesperson held an interactive session with students, addressing their questions and discussing critical issues including national security, fake news, and disinformation. The session aimed to raise awareness among youth about the risks of misinformation and its impact on society.

Students expressed their commitment to stand alongside Pakistan Army in defending homeland and appreciated the sacrifices made by armed forces for national security. Faculty and students also lauded the Pakistan Army’s successful strategies and military achievements, particularly in relation to India.

Chaudhry also met Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali and other faculty members, stressing importance of informed engagement and awareness in educational institutions. Participants praised the session for clarifying misconceptions and countering negative propaganda.

They also recommended that such awareness sessions be conducted regularly in universities to help combat the growing spread of fake news and disinformation among young people.