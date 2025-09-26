TikTokers, social media influencers to be taxed under FBR’s New Crackdown

ISLAMABAD – TikTok star and social media influencers in Pakistan have long dazzled fans with glimpses of luxury like sports cars, sprawling mansions, designer outfits, and glittering jewelry and watches. But now, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is turning the spotlight on them.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced plans to impose taxes on TikTokers and social media influencers as part of its effort to expand Pakistan’s tax net. The initiative will focus on individuals who publicly display lavish lifestyles, including luxury cars, branded clothing, expensive jewelry, and upscale homes. The FBR aims to ensure that their income and expenditures align with submitted tax returns.

The revenue authority recently compiled data on one lac social media users known for showcasing extravagant lifestyles. Digital content creators and influencers are now being viewed as a significant potential source of tax revenue.

During a Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue meeting, Senator Faisal Vawda noted that Punjab is expected to contribute the highest tax revenue, given its large number of internet users. The meeting was chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

Under the FBR’s audit plan, last year’s tax returns will be compared with the current year’s records to identify discrepancies. Individuals who maintain accurate and up-to-date tax filings will not be affected by this action.

FBR emphasized that this measure forms part of a broader strategy to formalize Pakistan’s digital economy. Experts have welcomed the move, describing it as a fair step to ensure influencers contribute to the country’s tax system.

TikTokers under fire for promoting illegal apps

Pakistani authorities detained arrested popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai for allegedly running multiple illegal betting platforms. He faces charges including promoting gambling, spamming, and other cybercrimes. Other influencers, including Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal, Anas Ali, and Jannat Mirza, also been booked for promoting betting or trading apps.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) blocked 46 gambling apps, some of which were found illegally handling personal data. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is enforcing the ban and warning citizens about the legal and financial risks of using or promoting such apps.

This crackdown highlights concerns over digital influencers promoting illegal activities and emphasizes accountability and public vigilance against fraudulent platforms.