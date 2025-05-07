NEW DELHI – Pakistan and India are on verge of war as the Indian air force launched major air operation, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ early this morning, targeting nine locations across Pakistan, but Indian jets were met with huge surprise and they ended up getting drowned.

Indian forces claimed striking Pakistan amid retaliation for attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. operation.

The strikes took place between 01:05 and 01:30 IST, and imagery provided by Indian officers, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, confirmed that the designated sites were successfully hit.

Pakistan quickly responded, with military officials claiming that five Indian aircraft were shot down during the operation. These reportedly included three Dassault Rafale fighters, a Sukhoi Su-30MKI, a Mikoyan MiG-29, and an Israeli-made IAI Heron drone. Indian Air Force acknowledged the loss of three aircraft, with three pilots sustaining injuries. Crash sites were reported across Indian territories, including in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, and near Akalia Kalan in Punjab.

Pakistan-India Strikes

Witnesses in the Pulwama district’s Pampore area reported hearing jet engine noise followed by explosions. Journalists also revealed military personnel removing wreckage under tight security. Some analysts, based on recovered engine parts, speculated that one of the downed aircraft might have been an Indian Mirage 2000.

In Akhnoor, Indian Air Force confirmed loss of a Su-30MKI. In Akalia Kalan, a crash site near a village led to the death of a laborer and injuries to others, with locals initially believing the incident was caused by a meteor. Indian security forces have since secured the area.

This exchange of airstrikes marks a significant military escalation between the two nations, which have long been embroiled in a conflict over Kashmir. As both sides continue to trade blows, the international community is closely watching the situation, with concerns over the potential for further violence and instability in the region.

India suffered substantial losses during the mission. Reports from local sources and officials indicated that at least two Indian aircraft had crashed within Indian territory and near the Line of Control. Witnesses also found debris from the wreckage, including a fuel tank likely belonging to Indian fighter jets such as the Rafale or Mirage.

Pakistan condemned strikes as a blatant violation of its sovereignty and an unprovoked act of aggression. It also claimed to have downed five Indian jets, though this could not be independently confirmed. Indian sources acknowledged the loss of up to three aircraft but did not confirm the cause.

International leaders, including President Trump and U.N. chief António Guterres, urged both countries to de-escalate, warning that a direct military conflict would be catastrophic.