India’s interest in Balochistan

Since its inception in 1947, India has interfered in Pakistan’s domestic affairs.

India views Pakistan as an obstacle in realizing its aim of creating Akhund Bharat, a concept of a unified India.

India’s annexation of the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley and its role in fueling discontent that led to Pakistan’s dismemberment in 1971 stand as proof of its involvement in Pakistan’s internal matters.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has openly confessed to India’s role in supporting Mukti Bahini during the civil war in East Pakistan.

Now, Baluchistan has become India’s latest target.

Indian intelligence agencies are suspected of aiding groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in subversive activities.

In March 2016, Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan’s Baluchistan while attempting to infiltrate the region.

He confessed to aiding insurgents in Baluchistan.

India’s involvement also extends through Afghanistan.

Training camps, weapons and financial resources are believed to be channeled to Baloch insurgents via Indian consulates in Afghanistan.

The recent terrorist attack on Jaffar Express is reportedly linked to operations out of Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.

India’s support for the Baloch “liberation movement” was openly declared by Prime Minister Modi on 15 August 2016.

This public stance has had serious implications for Pakistan’s national security and economic progress, drawing global attention to the situation in Baluchistan and its potential impact on South Asian stability.

Baluchistan’s troubles are not merely a result of internal factors; its geographical location and rich natural resources have made it a focal point in regional geopolitics.

Baluchistan is strategically located as the shortest route to the Indian Ocean, a vital trading route historically.

Peter the Great’s assertion that whoever controls the Indian Ocean will dominate global trade underscores its importance.

The province is rich in natural resources, including marble, chromite, coal, gold, copper and iron.

It is also home to an estimated 19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and six trillion barrels of oil reserves.

These resources have attracted foreign interest and history shows that powerful states often interfere in resource-rich regions.

China has already capitalized on Baluchistan’s potential through substantial investment, particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The development of Gwadar Port in Baluchistan is poised to transform Pakistan’s economy and enhance its connectivity to the oil-rich Gulf States, China and global markets.

With Gwadar’s potential, Pakistan’s economic landscape and the region’s strategic importance have been elevated, prompting China to warn India against creating instability in Baluchistan.

The rivalry between the USA and China, particularly over global trade dominance, adds another layer to the situation.

Gwadar gives China access to the Indian Ocean’s warm waters, which concerns the USA, given its naval presence in the region.

The potential for Chinese and Pakistani naval cooperation to secure the port and sea lanes raises alarms for India and the USA, particularly as India views China’s presence in Gwadar as part of the “String of Pearls” strategy to encircle India.

To counter Gwadar, India has heavily invested in Iran’s Chabahar Port, located just 100 miles from Gwadar, further intensifying competition over access to the Indian Ocean.

Baluchistan has thus become a ground for global powers to advance their strategic and economic interests.

India’s interference in Baluchistan stems from a combination of strategic, economic and ideological factors.

India’s longstanding animosity toward Pakistan, particularly over issues like Kashmir, has influenced its actions in Baluchistan.

India likely believes that a destabilized Pakistan, particularly one losing its largest province, would weaken its ability to challenge India’s economic and strategic goals in the region.

India may hope to replicate the 1971 scenario, leading to the loss of both a key province and a valuable resource-rich region.

Furthermore, India’s involvement in Baluchistan serves to disrupt Pakistan’s strategic positioning in the region, particularly as it strengthens ties with China.

With CPEC, Pakistan is positioning itself as a central player in global trade, potentially challenging India’s economic dominance.

By fostering instability in Baluchistan, India may aim to divert Pakistan’s focus and prevent it from becoming a major economic hub.

Baluchistan’s significance is heightened by its natural resources, strategic location and geopolitical importance.

India’s attempts to exploit these factors through support for insurgent groups could jeopardize the region’s stability and Pakistan’s progress.

Pakistan must strengthen its internal policies, improve infrastructure and address the needs of Baluchistan to ensure the region’s development and prevent further foreign interference.

In conclusion, India’s interest in Baluchistan is driven by a mix of ideological, strategic and economic motives.

Baluchistan’s geographical location and wealth of resources make it a crucial region in South Asia and its stability is key to the future of the region.

Pakistan must continue to enhance its relations with China, push forward with CPEC and address Baluchistan’s developmental needs to ensure that the province does not become a pawn in the larger geopolitical game.

Strengthening national unity and addressing local grievances are essential for securing Pakistan’s future and preventing external forces from exploiting its vulnerabilities.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Manchester, UK. ([email protected])