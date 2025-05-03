Indians’ false propaganda by using Babar Azam’s fake Instagram story exposed

LAHORE – Indians’ false propaganda by using doctored images of a fake Instagram story that was attributed to Babar Azam has been exposed

The Indian created a fake Instagram post of Babar Azam and made it viral on the social media to defame Pakistani institutions, especially Pakistan Army over fake Pahalgam incident.

The fabricated post attributed to Babar Azam said, “The role of Pakistani forces in the Pahalgam incident was inappropriate. As a cricketer, I enjoy playing in India and consider it a second home. It is unfortunate that my Instagram account was blocked in India. I want to make it clear that cricketers had no involvement in the Pahalgam attack.”

The false claims quickly went viral, with several media accounts sharing screenshots of the fabricated post. However, it was later confirmed that the story was entirely fake and not posted by Babar Azam.

The analysts suggested that India, unable to respond to the capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces on the battlefield, has resorted to psychological tactics. This includes manipulating social media and collaborating with Western media outlets to undermine the morale of the Pakistani public.

Following Pahalgam Incident, India Blocks Pakistani Cricketers’ Social Media Accounts, Spreads False Propaganda

In the wake of the Pahalgam incident, the Indian government — led by right-wing forces — has reportedly intensified its crackdown on Pakistani cricketers by blocking their social media accounts while also launching a disinformation campaign aimed at demoralizing the Pakistani public.

To deflect attention from its military failures and shift blame onto Pakistan, India recently blocked the Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam.

Previously, India had also restricted access to YouTube channels belonging to former Pakistani cricket stars including Rashid Latif, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali. Moreover, the Instagram accounts of Wasim Akram, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan have reportedly been made inaccessible within India.