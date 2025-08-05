Indian war politics and beyond

OPPOSITION leader in India, Rahul Gandhi, alleged in Parliament on July 29, that the entire exercise named Operation Sindoor was carried out only to protect the image of PM Modi (as India’s watchman or ‘chowkidar’) and to promote his petty politics and public relations’ .

This was a dangerous policy, he said. He further stated that Modi and his government were clueless about the notion of deterrence which they had turned upside down. He lamented the ‘new normal’ of the Indian Government that now considers terrorist attacks, as acts of war.

This, he pointed out was tantamount to enabling and handing over the initiative to start a war, to terrorists at any time they want, with disastrous outcomes. He claimed that isolating Pakistan from China was always their foreign policy objective, however, Operation Sindoor had ‘fused together China and Pakistan, to the detriment of India. He inquired why no country had held Pakistan responsible for the Pahalgam attack. All these were pertinent comments; however, he forgot that Pakistan had offered a neutral and independent inquiry that India ignored, while India hadn’t provided any credible evidence to corroborate allegations of blaming Pakistan for the attacks.

Further, despite demand by the people, India hasn’t apportioned any blame for the major security lapses at Pahalgam so far. But what wasn’t allowed or mentioned in the Indian Parliament is equally ominous: First; that Indian politicians could now orchestrate terrorist attacks for ulterior political motives themselves with impunity, but blame it on others conveniently. Second; that something similar had been done by Rahul’s own grandmother, Indra Gandhi, in 1971, who had armed, trained, financed and launched 100,000 terrorists in East Pakistan, to support the Indian invasion. Yet, she blamed Pakistan for the trouble there. Thus, it was sickening to hear both the Congress and BJP MPs, eulogizing her for her crimes to dismember Pakistan. Third; that the Indian aggression had united the Pakistani nation, as always in such cases, despite its political divisions and difference. Fourth; that it had revalidated the Two-Nation Theory. Fifth; that it raised the international image of Pakistan, its people and defence forces. Sixth; Conventional deterrence, without reliance on its nuclear capabilities was re-established by Pakistan. Seventh; Kashmir issue was further internationalized. Eighth; India was portrayed as a rouge state that disregards and disrespects UN resolutions on Kashmir and mutual treaties like the Shimla Agreement or the Indus Water Treaty. Ninth; that the earlier Indian attack at Balakot in 2019, was also for political purposes, to win the Indian general elections, under similar circumstances and pretexts by Modi, and Pakistani responses to them had the same effects as those of Sindoor. Tenth; that like an ostrich, India has shut its eyes to humiliation caused by its perpetual defeats, by a smaller adversary and refuses to learn from them.

As a leader trusted by Indian minorities, Rahul should have despised violence by India against its people; understood that there has never been a good war or a bad peace and that India cannot retain IIOJK forever, against the will of its people. He should have welcomed international mediation and arbitration on contentious issues with Pakistan for peace in the sub-continent and boldly raised his voice for hundreds of innocent Kashmiris killed, arrested and harassed on mere suspicion, after the Pahalgam false flag operation. Indian media and opposition must have the spine to continuously question the government on all these issues, particularly the misuse of military for political ends and to disclose its own security lapses and losses, produced by Pakistani riposte. Indian leaders irked by the so-called hyphenation of India with Pakistan, must know that the more they follow their present selfish politics of war with Pakistan, the more equated they will be, with the latter. The Indian Armed Forces must accept part of the blame for their predicament of decreased professional effectiveness and commitment in a state of permanent conflict, without a clear beginning or end, since they dithered to honestly point out, the pitfalls of their political master’s follies. Perhaps they need to replace their Clause witzianlen, of postulating war as an extension of politics, with other means, instead of policies. They must realize that India will get more insecure if their politicians continue contemplating war for electoral considerations at the expense of crafting sound policy objectives. One of the grave concerns is also the growing disconnect between the Indian civil and military bureaucracy and their majoritarian, bigoted and illiterate top political leadership, when it comes to understanding the utility and limitations of the use of force and the political logic of in war.

The forms of wars and conflicts that are being practiced by Indian politicians, clearly mirrors their attempts to tame, mould and utilize wars for garnering votes through deception, hatred for Indian Muslims, particularly Kashmiris and blaming Pakistan for their domestic problems, as their default mode. It’s for the people of India and the big powers, to stop India from emulating the disastrous Israeli politics in the ME and to restrain the enabling environment for politicized wars, presented by its leaders, as a substitute for rational policies that can fetch prosperity and peace. Foregoing in view, Asia must ponder over and benefit from Thomas Jefferson’s observation: ‘War is an instrument, entirely inefficient towards redressing wrongs, and multiplies instead of indemnifying losses.

While Pakistan has responded befittingly to Indian provocations and aggressions so far, we must remember the Quaid’s caution and counsel to posterity, on our national security paradigms: “Let me warn you of the dangers that still face Pakistan. … Having failed to prevent the establishment of Pakistan…our enemies have now turned to creating a split amongst the Muslims of Pakistan. ‘… prepare for your defense, against external aggression and maintain internal security’….(remember) faith, unity and discipline. Finally let’s rededicate ourselves to this guidance on the coming Independence Day. Pakistan Zindabad.

—The writer is the former President of NDU Islamabad.

