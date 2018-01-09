Indian troops martyr 3 more youth

Srinagar

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Badgam district, today. The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area of the district. Police claimed that they were killed during an encounter with the troops. Indian authorities suspended mobile Internet service in the district after the killing.

The killing triggered clashes between protesters and Indian forces in Chadoora. The troops resorted to teargas shelling, while protesters pelted stones on them. The shopkeepers downed their shutters in protest against the killing. The Indian troops also launched an operation at Tahab in Pulwama district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the threat to the lives of the Kashmiri detainees lodged in notorious Tihar Jail. He appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release.

Media reports said that India’s National Investigation Agency is prepared to file its charge-sheet against seven resistance leaders including Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah and Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, this month. The charge-sheet will be filed in the NIA special court against the leaders, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Aasiya Andrabi, Fareeda Behnji, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Salvation Movement in their separate statements condemned the killing and harassment of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

In Islamabad, the APHC-AJK in the coordination with the Kashmir Students Federation held a seminar titled ‘Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination and Role of Students’ at the Federal Urdu University, today. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan addressing on the occasion as chief guest said that the Kashmir dispute would be raised at all international forums including the United Nations. The function was chaired by Ghulam Mohammad Safi and among others addressed by Raja Zafarul Haq, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Abdul Hameed Lone.—KMS