Indian top cricketers, actors summoned by agencies in illegal 1xBet App Case

NEW DELHI – India’s top cricketers and actors have been summoned in connection with a massive online betting scandal linked to the controversial app 1xBet.

Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with Indian actor Sonu Sood were served notices for questioning in a high-profile money laundering case. Uthappa is set to appear on September 22, Yuvraj Singh on September 23, and Sonu Sood on September 24.

The probe has already seen ED grilling cricket icons Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, while actress and ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also faced agency. Notably, 1xBet India’s brand ambassador, actress Aroshi Rautela, is yet to appear.

Sources reveal that illegal betting apps have reportedly caused investors losses worth crores of rupees and are implicated in massive tax evasion schemes. Despite this, the company claims that 1xBet is a “globally trusted gambling app” operating for 18 years in 70 languages.

This sensational probe puts the spotlight on celebrity endorsements in the gambling industry, raising questions about accountability and the lure of big money in online betting.

Betting App Crackdown in Pakistan

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned popular YouTuber Rajab Butt on September 9 to appear for questioning regarding alleged promotion of online gambling apps. Butt, who has a large online following, faces accusations of encouraging youth to invest in unlicensed platforms and orchestrating schemes to defraud users.

He is required to meet NCCIA Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz in Lahore at 11 a.m. to present his defense. Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq will represent Butt and submit a written response.

This move comes after the recent arrest of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, over similar allegations. Cases are being investigated under provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal Code.