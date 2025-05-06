AGL54.5▼ -1.28 (-0.02%)AIRLINK155.34▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)BOP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.13▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL11▲ 0.25 (0.02%)DFML37.31▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DGKC138.5▼ -0.21 (0.00%)FCCL44.7▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FFL14.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC135.5▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUMNL12.81▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.39▲ 0.23 (0.06%)KOSM5.44▲ 0.37 (0.07%)MLCF71.3▼ -0.3 (0.00%)NBP85.75▲ 0.51 (0.01%)OGDC207▲ 6.78 (0.03%)PAEL43.67▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.02▲ 0.31 (0.04%)PPL153.76▲ 5.28 (0.04%)PRL30.27▲ 0.72 (0.02%)PTC20.89▲ 0.04 (0.00%)SEARL83.46▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TELE7.15▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.27▼ -0.13 (0.00%)TPLP8.48▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.2▲ 0.79 (0.04%)TRG63.8▲ 0.17 (0.00%)UNITY26.3▼ -0.01 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Indian SC denies Dehli Red Fort to widow of Mughal Emperor’s great grandson

Indian Sc Rejects Plea Of Widow Of Mughal Emperors Great Grandson Demanding Dehli Red Fort
NEW DEHLI – The widow of the great-grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, Sultana Begum, approached the Indian Supreme Court seeking possession of Delhi’s Red Fort.

The court remarked, “If we grant you the Red Fort, you may next demand Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri as well,”.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna dismissed Sultana Begum’s petition, rejecting her claim over the Red Fort.

The Indian media reported that Sultana Begum had earlier approached the Delhi High Court, which dismissed her petition in both 2021 and 2024, citing an extraordinary delay of 150 years in filing the claim as the reason for rejection.

Web Desk Staff

