SINCE the intense four-day skirmish in May 2025 between India and Pakistan, New Delhi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet members, has been striving to enhance the reputation and confidence of its armed forces by equipping them with modernized weaponry.

The Modi government has been vocal about the purported success of the operation Sindhoor. However, these claims have not been universally accepted, with both the Indian public and the international community expressing skepticism about the narrative of a decisive victory.

The Indian military modernization could have a soothing impact on the fractured ego of the ultranationalist and address the ongoing severe criticism of the opposition of the Modi government in the Lok Sabha. However, the military upgrade would be counterproductive. It intensifies the security dilemma of India’s strategic competitors, potentially leading to an escalation of the arms race in the region, a concern that cannot be overlooked.

India realized the need to augment its multi-layered air-defence capability, which failed to perform adequately during the escalation of the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May 7-10, 2025. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) on August 23, 2025. It is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous components, i.e., Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW). It was reported that during the test off the coast of Odisha, three different targets were simultaneously destroyed at various ranges and altitudes.

India conducted the trial of DEW on April 13, 2025. It tested a 30 KW laser-directed energy weapon (LaWS), code-named DEW Mark-II Alpha, to strike the drones, upcoming missiles, UAVs, and any other aerial object in mid-air. Its performance during the May conflict is debatable. The DRDO’s development and test of IADWS marks a significant leap in bolstering India’s defence against aerial threats. Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister of India, said, “I congratulate DRDO, India Armed Forces and Industry for the successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”

The Indian Strategic Forces Command successfully conducted the test of land-based nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) Agni-5 on August 20, 2025. The missile is equipped with modern navigation, guidance, warhead and propulsion technologies. Last year, India conducted the first Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, validating Agni-5’s ability to carry and release multiple warheads.

The IADWS and Agni-5 tests reinforce India’s striking punch and increase the defensive vulnerabilities of its strategic competitors. Beijing and Shanghai are now within range of MIRVed Agni-5 and Islamabad is equally endangered due to IADWS. India’s Agni-V has a range of 5000 kilometers, making India a contender for the ICBM long-range category and allowing the Indian military to establish Agni-5 bases in central and southern India, further away from the Chinese border. Agni-5 covers almost the entire Asian continent, including northern China and parts of Europe.

India, even without an ICBM, can strike everywhere in Pakistan. Still, Pakistan cannot ignore the Agni-V test because of MIRV technology. India can use the MIRV technology in its medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Notably, DRDO claimed MIRV capability exists for the Agni-3 intermediate-range missile (3200+ km), which is currently being fielded with the Indian army. It was reported that the Agni-Prime medium-range missile (1000-2000 km) tested in June 2021 also carried two reentry vehicles to simulate MIRV capability.

The timing of the Agni-5 and IADWS tests is critical. The misadventure of Operation Sindoor in May 2025 has been driving immense criticism of the Modi government’s military strategy. The demise of six fighter jets, including three Rafals and the Modi government’s approach to the Trump Administration for administering a ceasefire with Pakistan have shocked the Indians. Secondly, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin scheduled on August 31-September 1, 2025. Before the visit, New Delhi is signalling strategic military strength to generate an impression domestically and internationally that it is not daunted by the Chinese military might. Thirdly, the military modernization is in an apparent show of strength ahead of the recent United States tariff increase. In 2016, the U.S. declared India a major defense partner. Presently, India is demonstrating self-reliance with the development of its own defence systems.

To conclude, undeniably, Agni-5 and IADWS tests aimed at boosting India’s defence posture against Pakistan and China. Nevertheless, it intensifies the arms race in the region, which is not profitable for anyone.

—The writer is Prof at the School of Politics and IR, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

