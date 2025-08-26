PAPP marks World Photography Day with Alliance Française

Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP), in collaboration with Alliance Française, celebrated World Photography Day with a ceremony attended by diplomats, government officials, and prominent personalities.

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro, who served as chief guest, praised photographers for their commitment, saying they continue their work regardless of conditions and deserve recognition for their service.

He assured that the ministry is always ready to support them. Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik attended the event as guest of honor, during the address, Faisal Malik commended the contribution of PAPP in photo journalism in Pakistan.

He further said that press photographers have done the wonders internationally. Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmad highlighted that every photograph carries a story worth a thousand words, lauding Pakistani press photographers for their dedication and resilience. Deputy Consul General of France Manolya Senol noted that in an age of AI and digitally altered images, the role of photographers in presenting truth has become more vital than ever.

Advisor to the Sindh Governor, Tariq Mustafa, described photographers as the “eyes of society,” while GM Jamali, President of the PAPP Trust, emphasized that press photography brings social issues to light. PAPP Secretary General Mohammad Noman announced upcoming training workshops for photojournalists with renowned international photographers. PAPP President Mohammad Jamil expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests for their participation. The event concluded with the distribution of shields and prizes among guests and photographers, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in honor of World Photography Day.