Indian cricketer Yash Dayal banned from UP T20 League after rape allegations

NEW DELHI – Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Monday imposed a ban on Indian fast bowler Yash Dayal from participating in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League after rape allegations levelled against him by a woman.

The local media reported that Dayal was contracted to represent Gorakhpur Lions in the league’s third edition, scheduled to commence on August 17.

However, the UPCA barred him from taking part in the tournament due to the ongoing legal case.

The police registered a case against Dayal in connection with the allegations, while another case has reportedly been filed against him in Jaipur.

Yash Dayal, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, has not issued a public statement regarding the accusations.

Last month, Yash Dayal, the star bowler of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), faced another case of raping a minor girl by manipulating her emotions with a fake promise of cricket career.

Yash Dayal allegedly subjected the girl to sexual abuse for two years.

The victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Yash Dayal with Sanganer Police Station in Jaipur.

The victim stated that the first assault occurred when she was just 17 years old, at a hotel in Sitapura where she was invited under false pretenses.

This disturbing development comes weeks after another woman filed a separate rape case against Dayal at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad on July 6.

In her statement, she accused Dayal of sexually exploiting her for five years under the false promise of marriage, only to later discover his involvement with multiple other women. Her complaint was first submitted on June 21 through the Chief Minister’s grievance portal.

Both cases are currently under investigation, but civil society groups, legal activists, and concerned citizens are now demanding swift legal action and public accountability.