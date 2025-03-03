Indian Congress leader comes under fire for calling Rohit Sharma “fat”

MUMBAI – Indian opposition party Congress Dr. Shama Mohamed comes under fire after calling Rohit Sharma “fat” and questioning his fitness and role of captaincy.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Dr. Shama is fat and is least impressive captain so far.

She said that Rohit Sharma is overweight as a player and needs to lose weight.

Dr. Shama Mohamed made these remarks after Rohit Sharma got out for 15 runs against New Zealand.

The Indian media reported that after seeing a strong reaction on social media, Dr. Shama deleted her tweet.

On the other hand, a BJP spokesperson responded by saying that those who previously opposed the country are now criticizing the cricket team. The spokesperson accused Congress of spreading hatred rather than love. She also pointed out that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the party lost 90 elections. Now, they are calling Rohit Sharma’s captaincy unimpressive.

The BJP spokesperson stated that Congress’s remarks were akin to making fun of Rohit Sharma’s physique.

Meanwhile, the social media users have also deemed the Congress spokesperson’s remarks inappropriate.

It may also be mentioned here that Rohit Sharma is under criticism for poor performance for more than a year. Many are raising voice that Rohit Sharma should be replaced with any other player for the role of captaincy.