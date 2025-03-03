UK, EU leaders agree to work for Ukraine peace in partnership with US

LONDON – UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the European leaders had reaffirmed their determination to work for a permanent peace in Ukraine, in partnership with the United States.

“Europe’s security is our responsibility above all. We will step up to this historic task and increase our investment in our own defence,” Starmer said in a statement after chairing a leaders meeting on Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by his counterparts from Europe including Türkiye, as well as the NATO Secretary General and the Presidents of the EU Commission, EU Council and Canada, to discuss their support for Ukraine.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of the past when weak deals allowed President Putin to invade again. We will work with President Trump to ensure a strong, just, and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security. Ukraine must be able to deter and defend itself against future Russian attack. There must be no talks on Ukraine without Ukraine. We have agreed that the UK, France and others will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting which we will discuss further with the US and take forward together,” read the official statement.

The participants also discussed further rapid steps to enhance support for Ukraine in pursuit of ‘peace through strength’.

“We will step up our military support, ensuring Ukraine has the support it needs to train its armed forces and accelerating our support in areas of greatest need.”

The meeting decided that the EU leaders will put further pressure on Russia by increasing sanctions, including on Russia’s energy revenues in order to bring Putting to table for talks.

“We also agreed that Ukraine must have robust security arrangements in place at the time of any future peace deal so that Russia does not invade again. We will accelerate plans to build up Ukraine’s own armed forces and border defences after any deal, and ensure that Ukraine can draw on munitions, finance and equipment to defend itself,” the statement said.

Starmer further said the will go further to develop a “coalition of the willing” to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace.

The UK prime minister said they will take some important decision in the coming weeks.

The meeting comes days after Ukraine President Zelensky and US President Donald Trump engaged in heated exchange at the White House in front of world media over war issue.