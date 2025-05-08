Indian aggression demands an appropriate Pakistani response

THE massive Indian aerial attack against Pakistan on night 6/7 May 2025 is a naked military aggression which caused the death of 31 civilians while wounding over 57 people in various parts of the country including two cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This Indian military aggression is a clear violation of international boundary, sanctity of line of control, the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan and its national integrity.

It was indeed a barbaric act against the state and society of Pakistan by India.

Besides, it is a violation of international law, Geneva Convention, UN Charter and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.

In no way, such blatant Indian military aggression is not acceptable to Pakistan and its over 225 million people.

On its part, the defence forces of Pakistan especially Pakistan Air Force countered the Indian air attacks while taking defensive measures and shot five Indian attacking aircrafts which also included the 4th Generation Rafales, recently purchased by New Delhi from France.

Nevertheless, shooting of these five aircrafts cannot be equated to a retaliatory action; Pakistan needs to take against India.

Indeed, Indian military aggression against Pakistan has lost the element of deterrence which existed between both nuclear neighbours ever since 1998.

Moreover, in February 2019, Indian aircrafts just violated the Pakistani air space without firing any ammunition/missiles.

Even then, Pakistan retaliated the next day and shot-down two Indian fighter jets and also arrested an Indian pilot, who was later released as a goodwill gesture.

Though that Pakistani action was a defensive act yet considered necessary to establish the element of deterrence between Pakistan and India.

Despite Pakistani repetitive denial of its any involvement in the terror attack of Pahalgam, India opted to militarily attack Pakistan is an act of war.

India may claim that its military action has hit the camps of militant organizations; the ground realities are quite opposite.

All those lost their lives as a result of Indian military aggression were civilians and there existed no militant camps in those areas.

Rather, the attacking sites were mosques in most of the cases and Indian missiles hit the mosques as well as the surrounding houses, having civilian population.

These casualties also included the women folk, the children and elderly people.

All killings and targeted sites were given media coverage by unbiased international press and global media correspondents.

Besides, Indian aerial attacks also targeted the Neelum-Jhelum Hydroelectric project Noseri water dam near Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir which goes against the established international norms.

Attacking water sites is a violation of international water laws as well as international humanitarian laws.

Water projects are considered as civilian projects and covered in international agreements and conventions.

These include water infrastructure, dams and hydroelectric projects and structures.

Indeed, attacking these facilities is a war crime and crime against humanity.

Their deliberate destruction would violate these legal frameworks including Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

Besides, The International Humanitarian Law (IHL) bars attacks directed against the civilian population.

Indian attacks on May 6/7 were all against the civilian population.

Whereas, Pakistan and India were not involved in a physical combat through their armed forces prior to May 6, 2025, but even during the physical combat, civilian population cannot be attacked by the rival forces.

Rule 1 of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) clearly says; “The parties to the conflict must at all times distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Attacks may only be directed against combatants.

Attacks must not be directed against civilians.

” Rule 2 of IHL further explains; “Acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited”.

Indian military aggression included killings of civilians, wounding them, threatening their lives, and terrorizing them from all aspects.

Similarly Rule 45 of IHL explains the means of warfare that are “intended, or may be expected, to cause widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment is prohibited.

Destruction of the natural environment may not be used as a weapon”.

Water is an important component of this natural environment.

India has suspended the Indus water Treaty-1960 (IWT) and already started stopping and diverting the waters of three western rivers whose water is exclusively meant for Pakistan.

Article 51 of the United Nations Charter allows Pakistan to take all necessary measures for its self-defense after Indian military aggression of April 6/7.

In self defence Pakistan can use all such weapons and military means which were used against it by India.

Otherwise, retaliation against Indian aggression must re-establish the element of deterrence which was badly lost after India attacked on six Pakistani cities through aerial strikes.

The National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan has authorized its armed forces to retaliate against Indian military aggression at ‘time, place, and manner of its choosing’.

In the past, the Pakistan military has demonstrated a great valour and unprecedented military professionalism against Indian aggression.

The last episode was February 27, 2019 which India and the world reminisce well.

Now is the time to appropriately respond to Indian military aggression before the international community puts political and diplomatic pressure on Pakistan for a defensive posture.

Otherwise it is most needed for the satisfaction of Pakistani masses who feel anxious over the massive losses of innocent lives and violation of Pakistani sovereignty and national integrity.

Indeed, a silence over this Indian military aggression would give a license to India for repetitions which nuclear Pakistan can ill afford!

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad. ([email protected])