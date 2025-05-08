MAY 7 will go down in history as a defining moment in the annals of aerial warfare in South Asia — a day that once again highlighted the unmatched bravery, skill and professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In a spectacular show of strength and precision, the PAF shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, including three Rafale jets, a MiG-29, a SU-series fighter and an Israeli-made Heron combat drone.

This extraordinary feat reaffirms a truth well-known in the subcontinent: every time the Indian Air Force has come face to face with the PAF, it has been compelled to retreat, humiliated and outclassed.

The downing of much-hyped Rafale jets touted as a symbol of India’s airpower superiority has particularly shaken strategic circles across the globe.

The IAF’s pride, acquired at an enormous cost, has suffered a severe dent.

Notably, a senior French intelligence official confirmed to CNN the loss of at least one Rafale, with ongoing investigations into the fate of others.

This confirmation by a Western source underscores the scale and authenticity of PAF’s achievement.

Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer of Rafale, felt the ripples immediately.

The company’s stock slid sharply on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Defence analysts have even suggested a further potential drop of up to 5%, illustrating the far-reaching impact of this engagement beyond the battlefield.

This latest victory adds to the golden chapters in PAF’s illustrious history.

From the dogfights of 1965 to the daring Operation Swift Retort in 2019, the PAF’s Shaheens have time and again demonstrated their dominance in the skies.

The entire nation stands tall with pride in our heroes, whose valour is second to none.

It is also a moment of shared pride for our Chinese friends, who have stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in building a self-reliant and capable defence framework.

The strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China has become a cornerstone of peace and balance in the region.

It is a bulwark against hegemonic ambitions and a source of reassurance to smaller nations who seek sovereignty without subjugation.

As we look to the future, we remain confident that this enduring partnership will only grow stronger, furthering regional stability and deterring aggression.

May 7 will forever be etched in our memories as a day when the PAF reaffirmed its superiority, when Rafales fell from the skies and when the world once again witnessed the indomitable will of Pakistan’s guardians of the skies.

Long live the PAF.Long live Pakistan.