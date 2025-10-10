NADRA CNIC, Smart ID Card renewal fee update [October 2025]

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issued identity cards and other relevant documents to citizens of Pakistan.

The authority charges certain processing fee for issuance or renewal of the identity documents such as Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and Smart National Identity Cards (Smart NIC).

The identity cards serve as an essential proof of identity for citizens. The CNIC includes personal details, biometric information, and a unique ID number, facilitating access to government services, voting, and various legal processes within the country.

According to the latest fee structure, the processing fees and timelines for CNIC and Smart NIC applications have been divided into three categories: Normal, Urgent, and Executive.

CNIC Renewal Fee in October 2025

Normal: PKR 400 with a processing time of 15 days.

Urgent: PKR 1150 with a processing time of 12 days.

Executive: PKR 2150 with a processing time of just 6 days.

Smart NIC Renewal Fee Update

Normal: PKR 750 with a processing time of 31 days.

Urgent: PKR 1500 with a processing time of 15 days.

Executive: PKR 2500 with a processing time of 9 days.

The new fee structure offers greater flexibility, allowing citizens to choose their preferred processing speed and associated costs.

For those needing their CNIC or Smart NIC quickly, the Executive option provides expedited service, reducing the waiting period to a matter of days.

Citizens are encouraged to apply according to their urgency and preference.