India set to face Pakistan in semi-final after earlier boycott at WCL 2025

LONDON – In a dramatic twist, the Indian Legends team—who had earlier refused to play against Pakistan in the group stage—are now set to face their arch-rivals in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends 2025 due for July 31 in England.

India secured their place in the semi-final after a crucial victory over the West Indies Champions on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 145 runs in a must-win match, India needed to reach the target within 14.1 overs to qualify based on a superior net run rate.

Thanks to a brilliant half-century by Stuart Binny, they achieved the target in just 13.2 overs, losing five wickets and becoming the fourth and final team to make it to the knockout stage.

Earlier the same day, Pakistan Champions had convincingly defeated Australia Champions by 10 wickets, finishing at the top of the points table. Australia and South Africa had already secured their spots in the semi-finals.

With the group stage complete, the tournament’s first semi-final will feature table-toppers Pakistan against fourth-placed India on July 31, while South Africa will take on Australia in the second semi-final on the same day.

The upcoming Pakistan-India clash has garnered special attention due to the controversy that unfolded earlier in the tournament. During the initial stage, the scheduled match between the two rivals was cancelled after Indian players refused to play. According to tournament sources, the Indian team demanded that former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi be excluded from the playing XI. Prominent Indian cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh reportedly opposed playing against Pakistan under these conditions.

The tournament organizers later issued an official statement expressing regret over the cancellation of the high-profile match, calling it a missed opportunity for fans worldwide.

With India now compelled to face Pakistan in a do-or-die semi-final, the questions remain about whether the Indian players would take the field or once again withdraw in protest.

The match is expected to draw massive global attention, not only for the on-field rivalry but also for its off-field political and sporting implications.

As the countdown to July 31 began, all the eyes are on the Indian camp to see whether they would go through with the fixture—or repeat their earlier stance.