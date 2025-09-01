India releases 800,000 cusecs water into Chenab without prior notice

LAHORE – The authorities have expressed fears of major flooding at Head Marala after India once again released 800,000 cusecs of water into the Chenab River without prior intimation.

The irrigation officials said that India opened all gates of the Salal Dam but did not issue any formal notification to Pakistan.

While the river at Head Marala is currently flowing at normal levels, officials warned that the sudden water release could trigger a large flood wave in the coming hours.

Just days earlier, India had released another 900,000 cusecs of water into the Chenab, raising flood risks across Punjab.

Roof collapses kill four in Kasur

The heavy monsoon rains have caused tragic incidents in Kasur district, where at least four people were killed in roof collapse accidents.

Rescue sources said a 50-year-old man Munir Ahmed lost his life when the roof of his house collapsed in Rangpur.

In Kanganpur, two separate incidents claimed the lives of 16-year-old Amir and 50-year-old Malik Niamat Ali, both trapped under debris.

Another roof collapse in the Bakar Kay area killed 12-year-old Zeeshan during the downpour.

Seven others including women and children were injured in these incidents.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital, where doctors described their condition as critical.

The officials warned that continued heavy rains pose risks of further structural collapses.

The local administration has stepped up emergency measures to ensure quick response in case of additional incidents.