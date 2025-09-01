Pakistani boxers shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China

BEIJING – Pakistani male and female boxers are making waves on the international stage with strong performances at the ongoing Third Belt and Road International Boxing Gala in China.

Athletes from 26 countries and 34 teams are participating in the international event.

Representing Pakistan Army, Ayesha Mumtaz has advanced to the final in the under-18 women’s 48kg category, securing at least a silver medal for Pakistan. Her entry into the final marks a significant milestone for Pakistani women’s boxing.

Two other female boxers from the Army, Malaika Zahid and Maria, have also reached the semi-finals, further strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the international boxing circuit.

On the men’s side, Pakistani boxers are also showing remarkable progress. Qudratullah from Pakistan Army has reached the semi-finals, while Huzaifa Raheel from Punjab and Zameer Ali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Chairperson of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), Begum Ishrat Ashraf, praised the athletes, stating that they have impressed the world not only through their victories but also by displaying courage, discipline, and determination.

PBF President Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Muhammad Nasir Ejaz described the performance of the female athletes as a historic moment for Pakistan boxing. He emphasized that these athletes have shown the world that Pakistan is an emerging force in global boxing, particularly through the extraordinary efforts of its daughters.

Nasir Ejaz highlighted that the success is the result of modern training, hard work, and quality facilities provided to the athletes.

He reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to supporting players with all necessary resources and described the current achievements as a foundation for future success.