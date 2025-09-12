India, Pakistan must build drains, not detonators

FOR more than seven decades, India and Pakistan have poured billions into weapons, armies and wars that bring nothing but destruction.

Yet, every monsoon season, the same story repeats itself, flooded cities, collapsed roads, children walking through sewage and families stranded because their homes have been submerged. It is time for both countries to realize that the true enemies they face are not each other, but poverty, weak infrastructure and climate disasters.

India today is among the top military spenders in the world, with a defence budget exceeding $70 billion. Pakistan, with a far smaller economy, still devotes nearly $10 billion annually to its defence forces, an amount that eats up a massive share of its national resources. But while money flows freely into missiles and tanks, ordinary citizens in Karachi, Lahore, Mumbai or Chennai find themselves helpless every time heavy rain exposes the failure of outdated drainage systems. The cost of negligence is borne by the people, not the politicians. Floodwater destroys shops and livelihoods, spreads disease and halts transport for weeks. What use are nuclear weapons when citizens cannot even walk safely on their streets after rainfall? This is not merely mismanagement; it is misplaced priorities. If even a fraction of the defence budgets were diverted to modern drainage, urban planning and disaster management, lives would be saved and economies strengthened.

Strong infrastructure is not a luxury; it is the backbone of national security. Roads, clean water, efficient drainage, reliable electricity and climate resilient housing do more to protect citizens than any tank or fighter jet. Investment in these areas would create jobs, attract investors and improve the standard of living. More importantly, it would show the people that their governments value them more than empty rivalries.

There is also an opportunity for cooperation. Instead of competing over who builds more missiles, why not compete over who builds the most flood resistant city or the cleanest public transport system? India and Pakistan share rivers, climate challenges and urban pressures. Joint projects in water management, renewable energy and infrastructure could ease tensions while delivering real progress to millions of people.

The youth of both nations, who make up the majority of the population, do not dream of more wars. They dream of jobs, education, technology and a better quality of life. They deserve governments that fight for their future, not against each other.

History has shown that wars leave scars for generations, while development builds hope. India and Pakistan must shift their priorities before another monsoon drowns their cities. Security is not found in stockpiles of weapons; it is in safe streets, functioning drains and roofs that do not collapse. The choice is simple: build drains, not detonators.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in the US.

([email protected])