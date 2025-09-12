Pleasure without permanence breeds chaos

IN the name of progress and freedom, modern society has embraced a dangerous paradox: it promotes sexual liberation while pleading for protection from its consequences.

We are told that nudity, casual relationships, and the open celebration of desire are expressions of personal liberty. Yet, simultaneously, we witness rising demands for safety, consent, and an end to violence against women. This contradiction is not a coincidence—it is a direct result of dismantling the structures that once channeled human instincts toward responsibility and respect.

Sexual liberation, under the pretext of freedom, has created a culture of irresponsibility. When intimacy is divorced from commitment, men are encouraged to seek pleasure without accountability. Affairs become commonplace; temporary encounters replace lasting bonds. Women, often left to bear the emotional, financial, and physical consequences, are rendered vulnerable. Children grow up without fathers, and even they don’t know the names. This is not freedom—it is societal negligence disguised as progress. Moreover, the promotion of nudity and hyper sexualized content in media and culture fuels the very problems it claims to oppose. When society constantly showcases the body as an object of desire, it stimulates impulses without providing ethical outlets.

It is natural for such exposure to provoke uncontrollable urges in some, contributing to harassment, assault, and disrespect. You cannot simultaneously underestimate the sacredness of intimacy and then wonder why some fail to respect its boundaries. Homosexuality, while framed as a personal right, further deepens the demographic crisis faced by Western nations. When relationships are detached from their natural potential to create life, birth rates drop. Countries like Italy, Japan, and Germany are already facing with aging populations and labor shortages—a direct result of cultural choices that prioritize individual desire over collective survival. Marriage, as instituted across religious and traditional societies, is not a restriction but a discipline. It channels human desire into a framework of responsibility, ensuring that pleasure is paired with permanence, and intimacy with obligation.

The solution is not to shame desire but to satisfy it through responsibility. Religion and traditional values have long provided the answer: marriage is the institution that transforms raw urge into constructive commitment. It protects women by guaranteeing them social and financial security. It gives children the foundation of a family. It offers men a path to fulfill their desires in a way that strengthens, rather than weakens, society. Demographic decline is not inevitable—it is a choice.

We can continue down the path of pleasure-seeking, which leads to social crumbling and existential crisis, or we can restore the discipline of marriage. By valuing responsibility over recklessness, and commitment over casualness, we can build a society that truly protects its people—not with empty slogans of freedom, but with the timeless wisdom of duty.

—The writer is PhD Scholar.

([email protected])