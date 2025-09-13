Blasphemy: A bottleneck to international credibility

PAKISTAN’S blasphemy laws—initially enacted to protect religious sentiments—have evolved into tools of systemic persecution, economic exploitation, and religious oppression.

While these laws carry the death penalty, it is rarely implemented by the state. Instead, the real danger lies in mob violence, institutionalized discrimination, and judicial apathy. Among the worst-affected are Pakistan’s Christian minorities, who, despite making up only 1.8% of the population, face disproportionate targeting and persecution under these laws. Although Christians form a small fraction of Pakistan’s population, they account for approximately 25% of all blasphemy accusations. This stark disparity highlights how blasphemy laws are weaponized against a vulnerable religious group, often to settle personal disputes, incite violence, or seize property.

A particularly harrowing example occurred in August 2023, when a false accusation against two Christian brothers—Amer Masih and Umair Rocky Masih—sparked widespread violence in Jaranwala, Punjab. Over 20 churches were burned and more than 80 Christian homes were destroyed by mobs. The brothers were later found innocent, but the damage to the community was irreparable. Local police were accused of failing to prevent the violence, and no significant action was taken against the perpetrators. The attack triggered international condemnation and renewed concerns over Pakistan’s commitment to protecting religious minorities. Another case that underscores the vulnerability of Christians is that of Maryam, a Christian woman in Lahore District who, in 2023, was falsely accused of blasphemy by a neighbour. The accusation was part of an effort to force her into selling her property. Though the charge was later proven baseless, the fear and stigma surrounding blasphemy forced Maryam to sell her home at a loss and flee the area. The pattern of land grabs and economic coercion through false accusations continues to emerge as a dangerous trend.

A more recent and deeply troubling development involves the discovery of what has been termed a “blasphemy business group”. According to Morning Star News, this gang allegedly entrapped victims in fabricated blasphemy cases, with the active involvement of federal investigators. This revelation was supported by an official report from Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), which conducted an investigation into blasphemy cases between October 2023 and October 2024. The findings revealed a sharp spike in registered blasphemy cases, with the majority initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing, often in collaboration with a private entity. The NCHR emphasized the need for “a comprehensive review of the roles and accountability of both government and private entities involved.” Even more alarming was the report’s finding that blasphemy cases had tripled in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the whole of 2023. This trend shows no signs of slowing. On January 24, 2025, a Rawalpindi court sentenced four men to death for allegedly posting blasphemous content online—a decision that raised serious questions about due process, freedom of expression, and the reliability of digital evidence in Pakistan’s blasphemy prosecutions.

The threat of mob justice remains ever-present. Following the Jaranwala incident, Christian communities across Punjab have lived in fear of sudden, orchestrated violence. Mobs mobilized through social media or mosque announcements act with impunity, often destroying property and displacing entire communities while law enforcement looks on or arrives too late. This volatile atmosphere not only threatens lives but also contributes to the forced displacement of Christian families. Victims are rarely compensated, and rebuilding efforts receive minimal state support. These repeated incidents reinforce the belief that blasphemy laws serve as a license for communal violence and targeted harassment. While Pakistan’s judiciary occasionally acknowledges misuse of the blasphemy laws, systemic reform remains elusive. Courts often uphold dubious charges or delay proceedings, leaving the accused in legal limbo for years. Victims, even when acquitted, are forced into hiding or exile, and face lifelong social and economic ruin.

Moreover, the entanglement of the state apparatus—particularly cybercrime authorities—in dubious prosecutions raises serious questions about the rule of law. The lack of transparency and accountability in these cases further emboldens perpetrators and erodes public trust in legal institutions. The ongoing misuse of blasphemy laws, especially against Christian minorities, is not just a domestic human rights crisis—it is a growing international concern. Pakistan’s image as a country hostile to religious minorities tarnishes its standing on the global stage and undermines its efforts to attract foreign investment, aid, and international partnerships.

Major global investors and donor nations closely monitor religious freedom indicators. Repeated incidents of mob violence, institutional complicity, and state-backed persecution send a chilling message to the world: Pakistan is not a safe or stable environment for minority communities—or for investment. If Pakistan aspires to boost its economy, improve international relations, and project itself as a modern, tolerant state, it must confront the abuse of its blasphemy laws head-on. This means introducing legal safeguards, ensuring accountability for false accusers, protecting victims, and dismantling networks—both official and private—that profit from persecution. Safeguarding freedom of belief, ensuring judicial integrity, and protecting religious minorities are not just moral imperatives—they are essential to Pakistan’s prosperous future and international credibility.

— The writer is an educator, based in Sindh.

([email protected])