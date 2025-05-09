‘India cannot be Judge, Jury, and Executioner:’ DG ISPR slams Indian War Fever

ISLAMABAD – Officers of Pakistan Air Force and Navy along with Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif are briefing press on Indian aggression that bring both Pakistan and India at verge of war.

Lt Gen Chaudhry criticized Indian government for pointing fingers at Pakistan within mere minutes of the incident, suggesting it was a deliberate move to divert attention from domestic issues. He emphasized that this tactic has been used repeatedly by India in the past to avoid addressing internal unrest.

He also accused India of conducting cross-border attacks that have harmed Pakistani civilians, including women and children, and slammed Indian media for spreading misinformation without verification.

In a conversation with TRT World, Lt Gen Chaudhry alleged that India was actively suppressing international media coverage and dominating the digital space with unsubstantiated stories. He described the Indian media’s continuous stream of such reports as laughable from Pakistan’s perspective.

He highlighted that in the era of modern warfare, any military action would leave behind digital evidence or an “electronic signature.” Responding to claims that India had shot down a Pakistani aircraft or captured pilots, he challenged them to produce physical evidence such as debris or detainees.

