India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 17th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune on Thursday evening.

Chasing 257 runs target for victory, India crossed the finishing line in 41.3 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53) provided a solid start with 88 runs partnership. After losing both the openers and Shreyas Iyer (19), Virat Kohli (103) and KL Rahul (34) helped the team chased down the target without any further loss in 41.3 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged two wickets while Hasan Mahmud took one wicket.

Virat Kohli was named player of the match for his match winning hundred.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh made 256 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted 50 overs.

Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das provided a solid start with 93 runs partnership. Indian bowlers come back strongly by removing four batsmen including the set openers with the addition of 44 runs.

Experienced batters Mushfiqur Rahin and Towhid Hridoy provided some stability with 42 runs partnership. Mahmudullah also chipped in to take the team total to 256 runs.

Litton Das was the highest scorer with 66 runs followed by Tanzid Hasan who made 51 runs. Mahmudullah scored 46 and Mushfiqur Rahim 38 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim †, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul †, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj