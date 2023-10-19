Saad Baig will continue to lead Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19 in the five-match one-day series set to be played in Karachi.

Pakistan U19 secured victory over Sri Lanka U19 by nine wickets in the only four-day match of the tour played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The junior selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has finalised the 18-member Pakistan U19 squad for the one-day matches, which are scheduled to take place from 22 to 31 October at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U19 team on the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will have the services of six players who were part of the playing XI in the solitary four-day match of the tour. The list includes Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail and Shahzaib Khan. Arafat Minhas and Shamyl Hussain were also part of the Pakistan Shaheens team for the Top End Series in Darwin, Australia.

Pakistan’s squad will assemble at the team hotel tonight and will train at the National Bank Stadium over the next two days.

Pakistan U19 squad – Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Aftab Ahmed, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Hamza Nawaz, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ammar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Riaz Ullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Support staff: Shahid Anwar (head coach), Rehan Riaz (assistant coach/bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Hafiz Ali Hamza (analyst), Ubaidullah (physio) and Imranullah (strength and conditioning coach)

Series schedule:

22 October – First One-Day

24 October – Second One-Day

27 October – Third One-Day

29 October – Fourth One-Day

31 October – Fifth One-Day