Irfan Pathan alleges MS Dhoni favored players off the field, sparks debate

NEW DEHLI – Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has ignited controversy with remarks suggesting that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave preferential treatment to certain players, based on their personal rapport with him off the field.

Speaking in a recent interview, Pathan revealed that Dhoni’s leadership style, while calm and composed, also carried an element of favoritism. He claimed that some players enjoyed greater opportunities simply because of their closeness to the captain. Without naming individuals, Pathan alleged, “The players who prepared hookah for Dhoni got more chances, while those who refused didn’t receive the same level of support.”

Pathan also shared a personal anecdote, recalling a conversation with Dhoni during his struggle with form. “I once asked him how to overcome a rough patch. He advised me not to worry and to remain calm, instead of giving explanations or arguments,” he said. While acknowledging Dhoni’s guidance, Pathan insisted that off-field preferences played a role in team selections.

Ms dhoni used to select those players who set hukka for him, i denied and i got dropped – Irfan Pathan pic.twitter.com/tlbFPvYZNU — Popa 🇮🇳 (@rafalekohli) September 1, 2025

The revelation has triggered widespread debate on social media. Some fans and former cricketers defended Dhoni, highlighting his success as India’s most decorated captain, leading the team to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Others, however, have raised questions about fairness and meritocracy during his captaincy.

This is not the first time Dhoni’s selection policies have come under scrutiny. Several ex-players have previously suggested that certain cricketers were sidelined despite good performances, while others were consistently backed. Pathan’s comments have reignited that debate, with many pointing out the challenges of balancing personal trust and professional judgment in team management.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not responded to Pathan’s remarks, but discussions around Dhoni’s legacy continue to trend online.