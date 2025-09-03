Toyota Corolla Altis X new registration fee by Punjab excise – September 2025

LAHORE – Toyota’s all-new Corolla Altis X features a bold new design, advanced technology, and upgraded safety features aimed at elevating both performance and passenger comfort.

It carries stylish exterior marked by a wider front stance, offering a modern and prestigious look that reflects Toyota’s evolving design philosophy. The bold front fascia and sleek body lines give the Altis X a commanding road presence.

Inside, the Corolla Altis X promises an experience of “entry into luxury,” featuring a 3-dimensional floating interior layout.

With soft-touch padding and an ergonomically crafted cabin, the new interior design offers passengers a spacious, refined, and peaceful environment, enhancing comfort on every journey.

Under the hood, the Corolla Altis X Grande is powered by a Dual VVT-i engine with Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engineered to deliver both power and efficiency.

The engine produces an impressive 138 horsepower and 173 Nm of torque, ensuring a dynamic and responsive drive while maintaining long-term durability.

Safety remains a core focus of the new Corolla Altis X. The vehicle comes equipped with dual SRS airbags (Supplemental Restraint System), which are designed to deploy in the event of severe collisions to minimize injury risk to the occupants.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 MT Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Toyota Corolla Altis X MT stands at Rs6,099,000 in Pakistan as of September 2025. It is ex-factory per unit price in Karachi inclusive of 25 percent sales tax.

New Registration Fee

It is mandatory for the buyer of a new Toyota Corolla Altis X to get it registered with the excise department to avoid any legal complications in future.

The Punjab excise department charges two percent of the value of the vehicle in wake of the new registration fee.

As the price stands at Rs6,099,000, the two percent will be Rs121,980. You can visit the excise office to know about the actual charges in rupees.