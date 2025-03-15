India-Afghan nexus

The information shared by Director-General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt.

General Ahmed Sharif during his news conference along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday once again confirmed Indo-Afghan nexus in sponsoring acts of terrorism and sabotage in Pakistan, especially Balochistan and KP.

The military spokesperson said the main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan and in past incidents is India and the Jaffar Express attack is a continuation of India’s terrorist mentality.

Similarly, he also noted that many of the assailants were linked to Afghan-trained militants, suggesting that the masterminds behind such attacks were based near Pakistan’s northern border.

The revelations made by the DG, ISPR give an idea of the grave and complex nature of the monster of terrorism in Pakistan, which keeps on raising its ugly head despite sincere efforts and sacrifices of the law enforcing agencies to weed it out mainly because terrorist activities are planned and executed with the full backing of the intelligence agencies of India and Afghanistan.

Their job is made easy by the latest phenomenon – use of sophisticated weapons and equipment that the coalition forces left in Afghanistan at the time of withdrawal of troops.

The ISPR chief also highlighted the growing issue of narcotics and smuggling, with Afghanistan’s involvement facilitating these terrorist activities.

The involvement of the two countries in acts of terrorism and sabotage in Pakistan is fully documented.

While Pakistan shared undeniable evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan with the world community in the shape of formal dossiers, several UN reports have confirmed Afghan connection in this regard.

The train attack has confirmed Pakistan’s ability to frustrate designs of the enemy as its forces successfully carried out one of the most successful rescue operations in the global history, considering terrain and suicide bombers in the area but the Indo-Afghan nexus presents a potent threat to regional peace and the world community will have to speak loudly against this nexus.