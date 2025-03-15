15th March is observed as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

This day conveys a mes-sage to non-Muslims to stop hate and hostility against Muslims across the world.

Combating Islamo-phobia means struggling for the protection of Islam.

This day is officially recognized by the United Nations and was sponsored by 60 Muslim countries of the OIC.

Despite the claims of the UN in pre-venting hate against Muslims and their religion, the issue of Islamophobia remains unresolved.

Muslims across the world are still asking the UN to promote peace and tolerance for Islam and Mus-lims by delivering a message to non-Muslims that there is religious liberty for all.

For Muslims, Islamophobia has been a widespread phenomenon throughout history and they continue to struggle against hate crimes and religious hostility from non-Muslims.

Non-Muslims across the world fre-quently perpetrate hate and hostility against Muslims, sometimes in video clips or through physical gestures, aiming to portray Islam as a false religion.

However, one thing is certain: history has shown that religious hostility has primarily targeted Islam and Muslims.

We have yet to experience any significant religious hostility against non-Muslims, but it always happens with Muslims.

This highlights that pagans have never remained fellow believers of Muslims.

As Allah says in the Quran, “Pagans are your open enemy and you can never convince them by any means.

” It is true that those who follow the right path often face hurdles.

Similarly, this is the message of Islam, which instructs Muslims to remain steadfast in the laws of Allah and His Prophet.

Muslims worldwide are enduring the negative phenomenon of hostility from non-Muslims, including lectures that claim Islam is not a true religion.

However, it is the tolerance of Muslims that prevents them from taking violent actions to stop the attacks on their belief system.

Non-Muslims sometimes burn the Holy Quran and others spread false narratives about the Last Prophet (PBUH).

For example, a few years ago, the French President insulted the Prophet, and in response, Muslims worldwide condemned his actions.

Despite this, the UN has remained silent on such matters, particularly in de-fending the Prophet.

The message of combating Islamophobia resides in the hearts of Muslims who genuinely love Islam and believe that it is the only true religion, offering the message of Allah and His Prophet.

Muslims call on disbelievers to seek Allah’s mercy.

The UN must act to stop the violence against Islam and Muslims.

For this cause, Muslims will never remain silent; they will continue to condemn non-Muslims, offering sacrifices of countless lives throughout history.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Ghotki, Sindh. ([email protected])