Independence Day: Military leadership vows to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, uphold Constitution

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day—marking the triumph of unity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to a shared vision for a brighter future.

“As we pay homage to our founding fathers, we honor their indomitable spirit, resolute determination, and unparalleled sacrifices under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah—sacrifices that paved the way for independence. Their courage, foresight, and unshakeable faith in the cause of freedom remain an enduring beacon of guidance,” read a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The armed forces paid solemn tribute to the visionaries, statesmen, and soldiers who laid our nation’s foundations, cherishing their legacy with deep reverence and gratitude.

“As guardians of national security, we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the Constitution, and protect the values that define our national identity.”

The unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the people is the cornerstone of our collective strength.

“On this Independence Day, let us renew our resolve to strive for peace, progress, and unity, upholding the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline to realize the dream of a resilient, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan”.