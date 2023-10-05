RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently detained in Adiala jail in cipher case, turned 71 today (October 5).

PTI has decided to organize peaceful gathering outside the Adiala jail where prayers will be held for the safety of the former premier. It has also asked people to gather at their nearby mosque at 5pm and pray for Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman has been detained since August 5 when he was arrested after a court in Islamabad awarded him three year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case. His sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 30 but he remained in jail as a special court gave him into FIA custody on judicial remand in the cipher case.

Here’s how social media is reacting to the 71st birthday of Imran Khan:

3,807 runs and 362 wickets in 88 Tests 🔴

3,709 runs and 182 wickets in 175 ODIs ⚪️

1992 @cricketworldcup winning captain 🏆

Member of the PCB Hall of Fame ✨ Happy birthday to Imran Khan! pic.twitter.com/hE9MkWRUSx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2023

Birthday wish for Chairman Imran Khan at Liberty Chowk, Lahore! #HappyBirthdayImranKhan pic.twitter.com/tc3eE425lt — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 4, 2023

Happy Birthday to the SON OF SOIL – IMRAN KHAN !! 🇵🇰#HappyBirthdayImranKhan 💫 pic.twitter.com/F172VLmy57 — Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) October 4, 2023

Imran Khan’s father’s name is Ikramullah Khan Niazi and mother’s name is Shaukat Khanam. He belongs to the Niazi tribe of Pashtuns.

He received his primary education from Lahore, moved to the UK for higher education, where he graduated from Oxford University. After getting his education, he joined Pakistan’s national cricket team in 1971 at the age of 18.

Khan also served as captain of Pakistan cricket team between 1982 and 1992 and under his leadership, the Pakistan cricket team won the World Cup in 1992. In 1994, he joined active politics and joined Pasban, a separated group of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

In 1994, Imran laid the foundation stone of Shaukat Khanum Hospital for cancer treatment in the name of his mother.