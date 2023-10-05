ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali has shared a plan for availability of gas to consumers in upcoming winter season as natural reserves continues to drop.

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, the minister said the South Asian country has been facing gas loadshedding for the last years, adding that it will also continue this year as it was impossible to ensure supply of gas for 24 hours.

The minister said the natural gas reserves witnessed a decline of 18% as compared to the last year.

Gas Loadshedding Schedule

The minister said the government would try to ensure the supply of gas to consumers for eight hours a day. He however did not announce the timing when it will be available. In last year, it was supplied at different times in a day.

LNG Cargo

The minister hoped that the issue of gas shortage for industry in December would be addressed to great extent as the government has finalised two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

He also revealed details about ongoing crackdown on power thieves, adding that an amount of Rs16 billion had been recovered from electricity defaulters so far.