LAHORE – Emirates ID is an identity card issued by United Arab Emirate’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security-ICP.

It is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents to apply for one and carry it with them at all times. The holder of the Emirates ID can avail government services and other services.

Where to Apply for New Emirates ID card

All UAE and GCC nationals and expatriates, including Pakistanis and Indians, can apply for a new Emirates ID card at the website of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security- ICP, or through an accredited typing centre.

Applicant might need to visit one of ICP’s service centres to provide your biometric details.

Documents Required for Emirates ID for Pakistan, Indian Expats

A valid passport.

A permit to issue a valid residence permit, a residence origin under renewal procedures, or a valid residence permit for those who did not issue an identity card when issuing the residence permit.

A personal photo (4.5 x 3.5 cm) with a white background for all age groups.

Original birth certificate, passport of one of the parents or Emirates ID for those under 15 years old.

The original of the agency certificate for the person acting on behalf of the customer in the event that the person concerned is not present and the application is submitted by other party.

Emirates ID Card Feed for Pakistan, India Expats

AED 100 (depending on the period of years): Card issuance fee for five years.

AED150 dirhams: Service fee

AED 30 dirhams: Typing Center fee

150 dirhams: fees for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centers