ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid, ISPR said Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Imam-e-Kaaba interacted with the COAS General Asim Munir at General Headquarters. During the meeting, the top commander termed visit of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan great privilege for Pakistanis.

Imam-e-Kaaba stressed the peaceable nature of Islam, ruling out any room for misconstrued interpretations of religion of around 2 billion.

In the meeting, both sides condemned ongoing atrocities on Palestinians in Gaza and the oppression faced by Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The two solidified support for Palestinians and Kashmiris who are bearing the brunt of Indian atrocities.

During the meeting, Syed Asim Munir also highlighted robust strategic relations between Islamabad and the Riyadh, saying both Islamic nations rooted in historic ties.

Earlier in the day, Imam-e-Kaaba offered prayers for the peace, stability, and unity of the Ummah.