LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished one building and sealed 20 premises for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

LDA team demolished one building in Township for violation of bylaws.

LDA teams also sealed 20 premises in Quaid-e-Azam Town, Township for non-payment of annual commercialization fee.

The sealed properties include private schools, food points and several shops.

LDA’s Director Town Planning Zone-VII Ali Abbas carried out operation with the help of enforcement team, Police and heavy machinery.

As per LDA officials, several notices were issued to owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against violation of bylaws, encroachments and illegal commercial use.