LAHORE – Pakistani bowler Imad Wasim has announced retirement from International Cricket, the cricket announced in a social media post.

In a note on his X account, Imad said in recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

He said each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true. It’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.

“Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the

international stage.” the post further said.

Thank you @simadwasim for your services to Pakistan cricket over the years. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours 🙌 https://t.co/lFlkpOvnxU pic.twitter.com/5rjAX7bIVS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2023

Soon after the shock announcement, Pakistan Cricket Board expressed gratitude to Imad.

Imad represented Pakistan in all formats of the game back in the day. He was known for his left-arm spin bowling and lower-order batting skills.

Imad Wasim made his debut for Pakistan national cricket team in 2015 and has since been a regular member in limited-overs cricket, including ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals T20Is. He has been known for his ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…