ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Usman Dar, who was missing for some days after his arrest in Karachi, appeared on a private news channel where he made shocking revelations against former prime minister Imran Khan, who remained behind bars for two months now.

In his interview with TV host Kamran Shahid, former minister Usman Dar said Imran Khan and his close loyalists orchestrated the May 9 violence under an organized vile campaign, and attacks on military installations were ordered directly by the party chairman.

He alleged that the PTI chief used the human shield to avoid his arrest in Lahore and himself issued instructions for attacking civil, and military installations.

The dissent politician said there were clear instructions from the PTI chief to attack sensitive installations to pressure the military. He revealed that Imran Khan planned May 9 events at his Lahore residence Zaman Park.

Dar was of the view that the motive behind these series of attacks were to pressure armed forces and removal of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

In the explosive interview, the former aide of Imran Khan’s youth affairs said PTI chief pushed an anti-state narrative for political gains. Recalling violence at Judicial Complex in Islamabad and Zaman Park in Lahore, he said it was all brainwashing.

He further mentioned that PTI’s long march in October 2022 was against the appointment of Asim Munir as the COAS.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…