Motorcycle, 3-wheeler sales see over 44% growth in Pakistan: Check who is leading?

ISLAMABAD – The two- and three-wheeler market in Pakistan experienced a strong upswing in the first two months of the current fiscal year 2025-26, with sales surging by 44.06 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), a total of 272,601 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold during July and August 2025, up from 189,227 units during the same period in 2024.

The increase in sales reflects a growing demand for affordable transportation options and recovery in the automobile sector.

Honda

Atlas Honda, the leading motorcycle brand in the country, reported a 43.77% increase in sales. The company sold 231,108 units during the review period, compared to 160,738 units sold in July-August 2024.

Suzuki

Suzuki also saw improved performance in its motorcycle segment, with sales rising 44.43%, growing from 3,549 units last year to 5,126 units in the current fiscal period.

United Auto

United Auto recorded one of the strongest growth rates among local brands. Sales of its motorcycles grew by 56.24%, reaching 26,013 units, up from 16,649 units in the previous year.

Its three-wheeler sales also more than doubled, jumping from 161 units to 284 units.

Yamaha

Yamaha experienced an impressive 87.75% growth in motorbike sales, with 1,211 units sold during the period, compared to just 645 units sold in the same timeframe last year.

Road Prince

Road Prince also showed steady progress, with its motorcycle sales rising from 2,649 units to 3,504 units. In the three-wheeler category, the company saw a sales increase from 273 units to 382 units.

Qingqi

Qingqi reported a 15.04% year-on-year growth in three-wheeler sales, with 1,491 units sold in the first two months of FY2025–26 compared to 1,296 units in the same period last year.

Sazgar

Sazgar, another notable name in the three-wheeler market, also experienced positive momentum. The brand’s sales climbed 6.58%, increasing from 3,267 units to 3,482 units.