Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab, KP

Islamabad, parts of Punjab, KP, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) were shaken by tremors on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on late late Tuesday.

Residents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Peshawar, Dir, Gilgit, Chitral and surrounding areas in Punjab, as well as in AJK, felt the tremors, which caused brief panic but no immediate reports of damage.

The epicenter was identified in the Hindu Kush mountains of Afghanistan.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and follow earthquake safety measures, including staying away from unstable structures and taking precautions against potential aftershocks.

More updates to follow…