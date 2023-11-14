ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad High Court has stayed the hearing of the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

A IHC two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz passed the orders on Intra-court appeal against trial in jail in the cipher case.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the bench.

“We want to know that what the extraordinary circumstances are there to run the trial this way,”.

“You have to tell us what exactly took place,” asked the judge.

On it, the AGP told the bench that he would present the record from all the relevant departments. At this, Justice Mian Gul Hassan remarked that apparently, all the three notifications were against the rules of the IHC.

The bench further asked the AGP to convince the court that when, in what circumstances, and on what grounds the decision was made to have a jail trial.

“Many questions need to be answered,” Justice Hassan observed.

The court further observed that the federal cabinet approved the jail trial two days ago.

“What were the reasons for the federal cabinet to approve the jail trial within just two days?,” asked the bench.

Later, after hearing the arguments of both sides, the court issued a stay order on Imran Khan’s jail trial in the Saifur case and stopped the hearing in the jail.