ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday suspended the notification of the appointment of Shaista Sohail as the executive director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the appointment of Shaista Sohail as the HEC executive director.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that the notification dated July 31 regarding Shaista Sohai’s appointment be suspended, and instructed that another officer can be appointed to continue the work until the next hearing.

The high court ordered HEC to submit a response by September 14 regarding the appointment of the executive director.

The petitioner in the case has alleged that Ms Sohail’s appointment as the executive director was not in accordance with the HEC appointment laws.