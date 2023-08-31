ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad to Karachi route is one of the busiest air travel corridors due to its significance in both business and leisure travel.

As September 2023 approaches, several travellers between Islamabad and Karachi are looking to plan their journeys, considering factors such as convenience and ticket prices.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier of Pakistan, plays a vital role in connecting major cities of the country.

The ticket prices for Islamabad to Karachi flights can vary based on a multitude of factors. These factors include the time of booking, travel class, demand and supply dynamics, as well as any ongoing promotions or discounts.

PIA offers different fare categories, such as economy, business, and first class, each catering to various preferences and budgets. Economy class tickets tend to be more budget-friendly, making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers.

Latest ticket prices for Karachi to Lahore flights for September 2023 available on PIA website are as following;

The ticket is available as low as Rs21,620 for economy lite category while economy class ticket is available as Rs22,840. The ticket for executive economy is available at Rs41,720.