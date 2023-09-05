Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for the twin cities on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

In Rawalpindi, partly cloudy weather and isolated rains are expected on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather and light rains are expected on Tuesday evening/night. Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur, Zero Point 39, Golra 30, Airport 14, Bokra 13), Murree 26, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 21, Chaklala 20, Kacheri 12), Attock 12, Mangla, Sialkot 02, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 17, Kakul 14, Dir (Lower 05, Upper 02), Malam Jabba 03, Saidu Sharif 02

Kashmir: Kotli 10, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Hunza 02

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 62 per cent.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 89 per cent.