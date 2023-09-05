Afghanistan will face off Asia Cup 2023 co-host Sri Lanka in a do-or-die game at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Injury-hit Sri Lanka have earlier bagged its maiden game against Bangladesh, but they need to bag today’s fixture to advance in the Asia Cup 2023. Afghan Team had an off day against Bengal Tigers however the squad eyed a comeback.

Afghanistan’s run rate is in negative while Sri Lanka, who beat Bangladesh in their opening game, is positive with 0.951. Lankan Lions have so far played one game in the event, and clinched it.

Toss, which will be held at 2:00 pm, will be crucial as both teams will look to bat first to avoid bowling under the scorching sun in Lahore as mercury is likely to shoot up to 37degrees.

In the last 5 ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the latter dominated, however, the situation is not the same this time, as Sri Lanka lack key players this time.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and ASports as well.