IGP personally monitors security arrangements, traffic flow during all three Eid days

Eid Festival passes peacefully due to fool-proof security, constant monitoring by ICT Police

Like the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi was in the field on the third day (Monday) as well and visited along with senior officers of his team various duty points to encourage officers deployed away from their families.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza and Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retired) Hamza Humayun were also in the field monitoring the Islamabad Police personnel who ensured security as well as traffic flow by effective security and traffic arrangements during the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to the police spokesperson, the police personnel remained actively engaged in security duties across recreational spots throughout the city to ensure the safety of citizens. During his visit to the Bhara Kahu and Shakarparian, IGP Naqvi interacted with citizens and personnel, reviewed security and traffic arrangements at family parks, and directed officers to perform their duties with dedication and commitment. DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq also visited the field along with police officers and inspected the Daman-i-Koh checkpoint. He directed officers to remain alert, ensure responsible performance of duties, and prioritize public convenience. SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza visited various checkpoints. He met officers and personnel, briefing them on performing their duties efficiently. He emphasized strict vigilance against criminal elements and effective checking of suspicious vehicles and motorcycles. Police said traffic in the city remained smooth. Citizens were advised to contact Police Helpline 15 or Traffic Helpline 1915 in case of any inconvenience.

The Islamabad Traffic Police had taken measures to facilitate families. More than 500 officers were deployed at Eid prayer gatherings, recreational spots and highways. Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retired) Hamza Humayun supervised the arrangements. SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq also visited different duty points on the second day of Eid. He instructed officers to maintain a courteous attitude towards citizens, remain alert, and perform their responsibilities diligently. Over 1,000 actions were taken against one-wheelers and reckless drivers.

Traffic personnel remained deployed across the district on the second day of Eid as well. Shakarparian, Lake View Park and Daman-i-Koh were declared family parks, and entry without families was not permitted. Youth were urged to cooperate with police and refrain from one-wheeling and reckless behaviour.