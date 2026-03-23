Govt to purchase wheat at Rs. 3,500 per maund: Rana Tanveer

Petrol prices may go more high but govt committed to provide relief to motorcyclists

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has announced that the government will purchase wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs. 3,500 per maund.

He added that the Punjab government is providing loans to farmers for facilities such as the Kisan Card and the purchase of tractors, calling these highly encouraging measures.

He said that Iran US war has affected Pakistan economy badly and if war prolongs, We will have to increase the prices of petroleum products.

But we will try our level best to provide relief to motorcyclists in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing an Eid Milan gathering held in his honor in Narang Mandi, organized by City President Malik Muhammad Yousaf, Malik Ataullah, and Malik Naveed Bashir.

The event was attended by Member of the National Assembly Rana Ahmad Atiq Anwar, Rana Majid Nawaz, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Kazmi, Chaudhry Sajid Bashir Butter, and other district and local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that over the past two years, the government has put the country on a path toward development and prosperity.

However, tensions between Iran and United States have severely impacted the economy.

He warned that if the conflict continues, global inflation will rise further, forcing Pakistan to increase petroleum prices.

Nevertheless, he assured that motorcyclists would be given maximum possible relief.

He further noted that inflation has surged sharply in the United States and European countries, claiming that petrol in the U.S. is being sold at the equivalent of Rs. 1,800 per liter, affecting economies worldwide.

He added that by not increasing fuel prices, the government has borne a burden of Rs. 70 billion on the national exchequer, expressing hope that the conflict will soon come to an end. Speaking about regional issues, he said that Afghanistan is a brotherly neighboring country, and Pakistan has hosted around 40,000 Afghan refugees for a long time.

However, he alleged that cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan continues to claim the lives of Pakistani soldiers daily. He also accused India of funding activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan, stating that such elements are living in a fool’s paradise. He emphasized that Pakistan’s military leadership has proven its strength globally and warned that patience is wearing thin, urging Afghanistan to act responsibly