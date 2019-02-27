IESCO power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 28 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule: On 28 February 2019, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra feeders, 11:00am to 04:00pm, Bani Gala (C/Shahzad) feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, DINA-1 (Bakrala) feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Pari, Abbasi Market, G-9/1, I-8/1, I-11/3, G-13/3, D-12/2, Fateh Pur, Khohar, Bewal, Gulistan Cly, Murree Brewery, MSF, Topi Pump, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Jail Park feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Dhoke Pathan, Kot Sarang, Mogla, Kot Shera, Patwali, Mureed, Bhangali, Jand Awan, Gaggan feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Said Pur Road, WASA, B.B.Hospital, A.P.H.S, KRL, Committee Chowk, Tehmasim Abad, Mohan Pura, Mangtal, Car Chowk, Jail Park-I, Haider Road, Murree Brewery, National Park, Tipu Road, RCCI Express, Chaklala, Shamas Colony, Azharabad, Noon, Peoples Colony, Misrial Road, K.H. Road, Chountra, Chakri, DHA Homes, RWM, IFM, REDCO, Dharabi feeders, 10:00am to 03:30pm, Sukho, Bhangali, Adhi, C.B.Khan feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

